Home Sports For the Montanaro, attention to the unknown new group Mister Morisi remains cautious
Sports

For the Montanaro, attention to the unknown new group Mister Morisi remains cautious

by admin
For the Montanaro, attention to the unknown new group Mister Morisi remains cautious

MONTANARO

Resumption of preparation also in the Montanaro house, First category training. The low Canavese gialloblù gathered yesterday, Thursday 18 August, around 7.30 pm under the orders of the coach Giammarco Morisi and immediately began to do an athletic job.

Also present were the new signings, the striker Zermanian from Santhià, Actis, who last year had remained stationary in the pits, as well as the defenders Zorzi, coming from the Bosconerese and Salza, who in the last championship had been in force at the Volpiano.

The coach Morisi appears ready for the new season: «We will continue the preparation also on Friday and Saturday, always starting at 19.30, then on Sunday morning we will train at 10». Already on Sunday afternoon, starting at 4 pm, the first friendly of the season against the junior team of the same club is scheduled.

«The following week – explains the technician – there will be training every night, from Monday to Friday, then Saturday 27th, second test, this time against the Promotion Colleretto, in their home. I will then grant the team two days of rest, since they will have to assimilate the workloads of these days, then it will recover regularly from Tuesday to Friday – says the coach Morisi again -. We want to be ready as much as possible already for the first official appointment, Sunday 4 September, in the Piedmont Cup, against Santhià at home, at Italo Giavarini, a week before the start of the championship, which promises to be very difficult, also because we know the value of our rival teams well. We changed groups and it will not be easy to repeat last season, after which we managed to reach the playoffs ». –

See also  Athletics World Championships: smiles with Vallortigara and Dosso. Elena in the final of the high without errors

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Matteo Cavaciocchi, the lifeguard artist who paints plastic...

Australia will play against Sweden in preparation for...

Atalanta Milan, Pioli in conference: “Important test, then...

Undertake international events to create a new highland...

Elections, from Putin to China: here are the...

Rezvani Tank, the 1300 hp SUV with armored...

The Badminton World Championship is about to start....

La Strambinese begins Goal to save himself again

Arteta: Jesus is already one of the leaders,...

Swimming, blue trio at the European Championships: gold...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy