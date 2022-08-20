MONTANARO

Resumption of preparation also in the Montanaro house, First category training. The low Canavese gialloblù gathered yesterday, Thursday 18 August, around 7.30 pm under the orders of the coach Giammarco Morisi and immediately began to do an athletic job.

Also present were the new signings, the striker Zermanian from Santhià, Actis, who last year had remained stationary in the pits, as well as the defenders Zorzi, coming from the Bosconerese and Salza, who in the last championship had been in force at the Volpiano.

The coach Morisi appears ready for the new season: «We will continue the preparation also on Friday and Saturday, always starting at 19.30, then on Sunday morning we will train at 10». Already on Sunday afternoon, starting at 4 pm, the first friendly of the season against the junior team of the same club is scheduled.

«The following week – explains the technician – there will be training every night, from Monday to Friday, then Saturday 27th, second test, this time against the Promotion Colleretto, in their home. I will then grant the team two days of rest, since they will have to assimilate the workloads of these days, then it will recover regularly from Tuesday to Friday – says the coach Morisi again -. We want to be ready as much as possible already for the first official appointment, Sunday 4 September, in the Piedmont Cup, against Santhià at home, at Italo Giavarini, a week before the start of the championship, which promises to be very difficult, also because we know the value of our rival teams well. We changed groups and it will not be easy to repeat last season, after which we managed to reach the playoffs ». –