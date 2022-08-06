Home Sports For the Now Academy debut in Parona against the Seventh then the challenge in Basiglio
Sports

For the Now Academy debut in Parona against the Seventh then the challenge in Basiglio

by admin
For the Now Academy debut in Parona against the Seventh then the challenge in Basiglio

Fabio Babetto

04 August 2022

VIGEVANO

The adventure of the newborn Now Basketball Academy Vigevano in the C Gold series (a title that the ducal society took over from the Expo Inox Battaglia Mortara), will begin on Saturday 24 September at 9 pm at home, at the sports hall in via Papa Giovanni XIII in Parona, against the Seventh Milanese. First away match for the lomellini on the following Saturday in Basiglio (duo at 18.30) against Sporting Milanotre, that match will also be the first of two consecutive home games with Cusano Milanino and then with Gorgonzola. So in a row Cermenate outside, Nervianese at home, Cernusco away, Lissone at home.

In the second half of November, the two teams from Varese meet: it begins with the always difficult trip to Gazzada Schianno, then to Parona against Varese Academy. The month of December begins with two trips in a row to Saronno and Opera, before the pre-Christmas shift which is also the last day of going home with Marnatese, scheduled for Saturday 17 December.

After the Christmas break, the boys of coach Alfonso Zanellati will resume with the first return on Sunday afternoon 15 January in Settimo Milanese (duo at 18.30). In addition to this, Sunday transfers will be in Opera (6 pm) in the first round, in Cusano (6 pm), Gorgonzola (6.30 pm) and Nerviano (6 pm) in the second round. The Easter break is scheduled for the weekend of 7-8 April, just before the regular season end day on Saturday 15 April with Now Basketball Academy Vigevano which will close on the Marnatese field.

See also  It is a fabulous Old Wild West, starts badly but then tames Scafati: he will play the final with Naples

The times and dates of the matches will be confirmed with the release of the final calendars, while there are no midweek shifts. Then, from 21-22 April the articulated and long play-off Gold and play-off Silver series will start which, in the opening season of the championship reform, will decree access to the new ‘Interregional’ category and the maintenance of the fourth national series. –

Fabio Babetto

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

TCL debuts in CCTV documentary, joins hands with...

Klopp hand-picked Salah + Nunes = 67 goals,...

Killer lightning strikes, 2 dead near the White...

Bayern 6-1 win over Frankfurt

Does the Castrogiovanni case exist? Probably not. But...

Antetokounmpo took a group photo of the four...

C Gold, 8 places for the Interregional Silver,...

Wonderful provincial fortune and good life – the...

Jova Beach Party: Jovanotti responds to the controversy...

Ding Junhui starts the new season and points...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy