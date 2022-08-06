VIGEVANO

The adventure of the newborn Now Basketball Academy Vigevano in the C Gold series (a title that the ducal society took over from the Expo Inox Battaglia Mortara), will begin on Saturday 24 September at 9 pm at home, at the sports hall in via Papa Giovanni XIII in Parona, against the Seventh Milanese. First away match for the lomellini on the following Saturday in Basiglio (duo at 18.30) against Sporting Milanotre, that match will also be the first of two consecutive home games with Cusano Milanino and then with Gorgonzola. So in a row Cermenate outside, Nervianese at home, Cernusco away, Lissone at home.

In the second half of November, the two teams from Varese meet: it begins with the always difficult trip to Gazzada Schianno, then to Parona against Varese Academy. The month of December begins with two trips in a row to Saronno and Opera, before the pre-Christmas shift which is also the last day of going home with Marnatese, scheduled for Saturday 17 December.

After the Christmas break, the boys of coach Alfonso Zanellati will resume with the first return on Sunday afternoon 15 January in Settimo Milanese (duo at 18.30). In addition to this, Sunday transfers will be in Opera (6 pm) in the first round, in Cusano (6 pm), Gorgonzola (6.30 pm) and Nerviano (6 pm) in the second round. The Easter break is scheduled for the weekend of 7-8 April, just before the regular season end day on Saturday 15 April with Now Basketball Academy Vigevano which will close on the Marnatese field.

The times and dates of the matches will be confirmed with the release of the final calendars, while there are no midweek shifts. Then, from 21-22 April the articulated and long play-off Gold and play-off Silver series will start which, in the opening season of the championship reform, will decree access to the new ‘Interregional’ category and the maintenance of the fourth national series. –

Fabio Babetto