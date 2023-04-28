For the third time, Růžička from Třinec dominated the productivity of the extra league playoff

In the playoffs, Růžička already reigned over Canadian scoring in 2011 and 2019, when the Steelers also won the title. In the first triumph 12 years ago, he collected 33 points for 17 goals and 16 assists in 18 games and broke the record held by Žigmund Pálffy in 1992. In Trenčín, the Slovak gunner scored 26 points for 18 goals and eight assists in 13 duels. Eight years later, Růžička scored 18 points for seven goals and 11 assists in 17 games.

Růžička also dominated regular season productivity this season with 52 points for 23 goals and 29 assists in 52 games. He succeeded for the second time after the 2012/13 season. At that time, he set a record in the independent Czech extra league, when he scored 83 points for 40 goals and 43 assists in 52 games for Třinec Ocelář.

Behind Růžička with six hits, Nestrašil, Voženílek and Slovakian Ocelářý striker Libor Hudáček shared the second place among the scorers in the playoffs, who scored the winning goal in the sixth final against Hradec Králové (4:1). Třinec dominated the series 4:2 for matches. David Cienciala from Pardubice, defender Petr Gewiese from Vítkovice and Oliver Okuliar from Hradec Králové finished second among the scorers with nine assists.