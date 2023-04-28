Home » For the third time, Růžička from Třinec dominated the productivity of the extra league playoff
Sports

For the third time, Růžička from Třinec dominated the productivity of the extra league playoff

by admin
For the third time, Růžička from Třinec dominated the productivity of the extra league playoff

In the playoffs, Růžička already reigned over Canadian scoring in 2011 and 2019, when the Steelers also won the title. In the first triumph 12 years ago, he collected 33 points for 17 goals and 16 assists in 18 games and broke the record held by Žigmund Pálffy in 1992. In Trenčín, the Slovak gunner scored 26 points for 18 goals and eight assists in 13 duels. Eight years later, Růžička scored 18 points for seven goals and 11 assists in 17 games.

Růžička also dominated regular season productivity this season with 52 points for 23 goals and 29 assists in 52 games. He succeeded for the second time after the 2012/13 season. At that time, he set a record in the independent Czech extra league, when he scored 83 points for 40 goals and 43 assists in 52 games for Třinec Ocelář.

Behind Růžička with six hits, Nestrašil, Voženílek and Slovakian Ocelářý striker Libor Hudáček shared the second place among the scorers in the playoffs, who scored the winning goal in the sixth final against Hradec Králové (4:1). Třinec dominated the series 4:2 for matches. David Cienciala from Pardubice, defender Petr Gewiese from Vítkovice and Oliver Okuliar from Hradec Králové finished second among the scorers with nine assists.

Individual statistics of the Generali Česká pojišťovna playoff hockey Tipsport extra league:
Canadian Scoring:
1. M. Růžička 22 games/17 points (9 goals + 8 assists)
2. Nestrasil, D. Voženilek both 22/16 (6+10)
4. Marcinko (all Třinec) 20/13 (5+8)
5. Okuliar (Hradec Králové) 18/12 (3+9)
6. L. Hudáček 19/11 (6+5)
7. J. Jeřábek (both Třinec) 21/11 (3+8)
8. Cienciala (Pardubice) 10/10 (1+9)
9. Kevin Klíma (Hradec Králové) 16/9 (5+4)
10. Daňo (Třinec) 20/9 (3+6)
11. Gewiese (Vítkovice) 12/9 (0+9)
12. Orsava (Olomouc) 8/8 (5+3)
13. L. Sedlák (Pardubice) 10/8 (5+3)
14. Mueller (Vítkovice) 13/8 (3+5)
15. Jergl 16/8 (3+5)
16. McCormack (both Hradec Králové) 18/8 (3+5)
17. Kundrátek, Strömberg (both Brno) both 10/7 (3+4)
19. Dravecký (Třinec) 22/7 (3+4)
20. Years (Olomouc) 8/7 (2+5)
Sagittarians:
1. M. Ružička 9 goals
2. L. Hudáček, Nestrašil, D. Voženílek (all Třinec) all 6
5. L. Sedlák, T. Zohorna (both Pardubice), Orsava (Olomouc), Kevin Klíma (Hradec Králové), Marcinko (Třinec) all 5
10. P. Jelínek, Rychlovský (both Liberec), Flek (Brno), Miškář (Hradec Králové), Kurovský (Třinec) all 4
Recorders:
1. Nestrašil, D. Voženílek (both Třinec) both 10 assists
3. Cienciala (Pardubice), Gewiese (Vítkovice), Okuliar (Hradec Králové) all 9
6. Marcinko, J. Jeřábek, M. Růžička (all Třinec) all 8
9. R. Kousal (Pardubice) 7
10. Balinskis (Liberec), Werek (Hradec Králové), L. Hudáček (Třinec) all 6
See also  Cremonese, Ballardini: "I didn't imagine such a performance from the team"

You may also like

Serial sperm donor with over 550 children, stop...

Bundesliga: WAC pulls out of the relegation zone

Lecce-Udinese: video, goals and highlights

Serie A: Roma-Milan – The probable formations –...

ATP announces line judges to be fully replaced...

Sanctions and remorse after mass brawl

The ITTF is planning a new move, this...

Lecce-Udinese result 1-0: goals from Strefezza- breaking latest...

Eagles reload defense with Georgia standouts Jalen Carter,...

Both Nymburk and Opava have match point

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy