Original title: For the dream!Former CBA foreign aid diverted to driving trucks and touring with rock bands

News on September 18, according to European media basketnews, former CBA foreign aid Radulica rejected the contract offered by Belgrade Red Star during the offseason.

Because Radulica decided to go to the Serbian rock band YU Grupa as a truck driver and go on a US tour with the band. Driving a truck was Radulica’s childhood dream, so this new journey was a dream come true for him.

Radulica has played for many teams in the CBA and has played for Shandong, Jiangsu and Guangsha.

(edit: small tree)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: