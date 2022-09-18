Source: China Basket Lens
News on September 18, according to European media basketnews, former CBA foreign aid Radulica rejected the contract offered by Belgrade Red Star during the offseason.
Because Radulica decided to go to the Serbian rock band YU Grupa as a truck driver and go on a US tour with the band. Driving a truck was Radulica’s childhood dream, so this new journey was a dream come true for him.
Radulica has played for many teams in the CBA and has played for Shandong, Jiangsu and Guangsha.
