Status: 04/08/2023 12:32 p.m

When SV Darmstadt 98 meets SC Paderborn on Sunday, there are two exciting questions: How coach Torsten Lieberknecht deals with a new luxury situation – and whether the first leg will be repeated.

There’s a lot going on at SV Darmstadt 98. Promotion race, new grandstand, SC Paderborn (Sunday 1.30 p.m.) in front of you, so some things can slip into the background. “I was so in my tunnel that I didn’t even know that Easter was coming up,” revealed Lilien coach Torsten Lieberknecht honestly with a grin on his face on Good Friday. Easter holidays? Not important when it comes to promotion to the Bundesliga. Especially when it comes to an enormously uncomfortable opponent.

“Paderborn has a style that is not commonplace,” explained the Darmstadt coach before the showdown with the current fifth-placed team. The East Westphalians have the second-best offensive in the entire league and posed huge problems for the lilies in the first leg. After four minutes, the south Hesse were behind 0:1, only three minutes later the SCP also missed a penalty. Darmstadt, who were able to turn the game around during the game, were almost overwhelmed in the first minutes of the encounter. A circumstance that made a lasting impression.

It’s going to be uncomfortable on Sunday

“It was really a task. In the first half of the season we were very busy trying to gain access to the game,” explained Lieberknecht. Defense chief Christoph Zimmermann had already declared during the week: “Paderborn were my strongest opponents in the first half of the season, the game was incredibly exhausting and intense. When their offensive machine starts rolling, it’s very difficult to defend.” Means: On Sunday it will be uncomfortable and not everyday for the lilies.

So it’s a good thing that coach Lieberknecht has a small luxury problem against the uncomfortable East Westphalia. Four players returned to team training during the week: Patric Pfeiffer, Tobias Kempe, Mathias Honsak and Yassin Ben Balla. In this season, which is so injury-prone for the lilies, it is also not commonplace. Only the suspended captain Fabian Holland and the injured Frank Ronstadt will be missing.

“The boys are old enough”

“The fact that the boys are returning will help us massively for the tasks ahead,” stressed Lieberknecht. “It fuels fair and healthy competition.” On the one hand, the Lilien coach is now a bit spoiled for choice, but now he also has to see how he can sensibly incorporate the returnees in the promotion race.

And the question now is who from the quartet will play a role on Sunday. And if so, how long that person can help against the SCP. “The boys are old enough to give me fair feedback on Saturday about how they assess their condition. We will then make the decision together,” said the 49-year-old. Something like this is not necessarily commonplace either.

