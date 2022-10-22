Home Sports For Valentina Pasquino five medals with three titles at the World Lifesaving Championships
For Valentina Pasquino five medals with three titles at the World Lifesaving Championships

CHIAVERANO

Training every day at the municipal swimming pool of Ivrea for Valentina Pasquino, 18 years old from Chiaverano, athlete of the Canavese Swimmers, in view of the regional swimming competition, scheduled for Sunday 30 October at the swimming stadium in Turin.

Pasquino aims to continue with what he recently did at the world championships in Riccione, this time of swimming for salvation, as he says: “I am very satisfied with the result obtained at the world championships in Riccione, held from Tuesday 27 September to Monday 3 October, in which I managed to win three golds and two bronze medals. Starting from the gold, I finished first in the 4x50m hurdles relay race and, always in the relay also in the mixed 4x50m, while on an individual level I got the first place in the 100m mannequin – says Pasquino -. As for the bronze medals, I finished third in the 4×25 m mannequin relay and individually in the 50 m mannequin. I gave my best and managed to get these results, but now it is already time to think about the next goals, which I will have to agree with our coach, Gianni Anselmetti ».

The first competition in which he will participate will be that of Sunday 30 October, in Turin: “I train every day – continues Pasquino – in the pool from 3 to 5 pm, while twice a week I go to the gym, generally on Tuesdays and Thursdays, to instead a work of muscle strengthening and cardio. It will not be easy to repeat what I did in Riccione, but as I did in Romagna, I will have to give my best in every single swim ». Valentina Pasquino is therefore ready to give further satisfactions to the Canavese Swimmers company, waiting to plan the racing calendar for the whole season with the instructor Anselmetti in the best possible way, also considering the fact that this year she will also have to face the maturity in June. and will therefore have to weigh the time available very carefully, to be able to get the most out of both areas. –

