On September 10, Beijing time, Forbes recently announced the 50 most valuable teams in the world in 2022, of which a total of 7 teams in the NBA were selected. They are: New York Knicks (6th), Golden State Warriors (8th), Los Angeles Lakers (10th), Chicago Bulls (38th), Boston Celtics (41st), Los Angeles Clippers (36th) , Brooklyn Nets (48).

15. Barcelona $5 billion 16. Philadelphia Eagles, $4.9 billion 17. Houston Texans, $4.7 billion 18. Denver Broncos, $4.65 billion 19. Manchester United $4.6 billion 19. Miami Dolphins, $4.6 billion 21. Seattle Seahawks, $4.5 billion 22. Liverpool $4.45 billion 23. Bayern, $4.28 billion 24. Manchester City $4.25 billion 24. Green Bay Packers $4.25 billion 26. Los Angeles Dodgers $4.08 billion 27. Atlanta Falcons, $4 billion 28. Pittsburgh Steelers $3.98 billion 29. Minnesota Vikings, $3.93 billion 30. Boston Red Sox, $3.9 billion 30. Baltimore Ravens $3.9 billion 32. Los Angeles Lightning $3.88 billion 33. Cleveland Browns, $3.85 billion 34. Chicago Cubs, $3.8 billion 34. Indianapolis Colts $3.8 billion 36. Kansas City Chiefs, $3.7 billion 37. Tampa Bay Buccaneers $3.68 billion 38. Chicago Bulls, $3.65 billion 39. Carolina Panthers, $3.6 billion 40. New Orleans Saints, $3.58 billion 41. Boston Celtics, $3.55 billion 42. San Francisco Giants $3.5 billion 42. Tennessee Titans $3.5 billion 44. Jacksonville Jaguars $3.48 billion 45. Buffalo Bills $3.4 billion 46. ​​Los Angeles Clippers, $3.3 billion 47. Arizona Cardinals, $3.27 billion 48. Brooklyn Nets, $3.2 billion 48. Paris Saint-Germain, $3.2 billion 50. Chelsea $3.1 billion

