Forbes: Footballer Ronaldo was the top earner among athletes

Football player Christiano Ronaldo in the country Saudi Arabia. (Amr Nabil / AP / dpa / Amr Nabil)

That’s what the newspaper “Forbes” calculated. Ronaldo received more than 123 million euros in one year. On average, people in Germany earn around 39,600 euros a year. That means someone would have to work more than 3,000 years to earn as much as Ronaldo in one year.

Ronaldo is 38 years old. He comes from the country of Portugal. Ronaldo plays for a football club in the country of Saudi Arabia. There he gets a lot of money. He also earns money from other businesses. Ronaldo also does advertising, for example.

Soccer player Lionel Messi has earned almost 118 million euros in one year. He is in 2nd place. In 3rd place is footballer Kylian Mbappé. He received almost 109 million euros.