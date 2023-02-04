Ford Italia is the Official Car of the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, one of the most prestigious international tennis events, which will be held in Milan from 8 to 12 November to support young tennis promises.

The partnership with the event aims to combine great performances with sustainability, a meeting point between Ford and the sporting event, which is spread over five days with two groups of four players each, followed by semi-finals and the final and features the eight best players in the world aged up to 21.

Ford, for the occasion, has made available to young athletes, staff and guests, its entire electrified range of cars including Mustang Mach-E, the first 100% electric SUV of the Blue Oval, a perfect synthesis of all-round performance sign of sustainability.

Electric heart and free spirit of a “pony-car”, Mustang Mach-E traces the path of a new sustainable and connected mobility, with a disruptive design with sinuous and elegant lines typical of a premium car. The muscular shapes and bold style are combined with a new, even more exciting driving pleasure, with a range of up to 600 km which allows you to experience a journey in complete freedom, without worrying about recharging.

The first 100% electric Ford SUV will be exhibited at the Allianz Cloud in Milan during the days of the event and those interested will be able to participate in the “2Day Drive Mustang Mach-E” program, which offers the opportunity to test the car in their own daily life for 48 hours.

FIT together with ATP works alongside the main stakeholders of the event to achieve its objectives – set for 2025 – which aim to create events with a low environmental impact through the use of eco-friendly materials and the reduction of CO 2 for people transfer activities. In this sense, the use of Ford’s green fleet represents the natural evolution, in line with a more sustainable approach to the environment.

A commitment strongly shared by Ford which makes electrification the strong point of its strategic plan for Europe and which envisages, by 2030, the marketing of a range of exclusively electric cars, with the aim of becoming carbon neutral in the manufacturing and logistics assets – including suppliers – by 2035.

“We support the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals because we want to be alongside the young talents and emerging promises of international tennis. We do this by providing logistics with a range of low environmental impact, electric and electrified models within which Mustang Mach-E shines, a name that blends together the essence of performance with attention to the planet in which we live” commented Fabrizio Faltoni, General Manager and CEO of Ford Italy. “In this way we reaffirm, once again, Ford’s commitment to a mobility of the future that is more respectful of the environment and cleaner, in line with our strategy which foresees, in fact, by 2024, the arrival of 7 new 100% electric models”.