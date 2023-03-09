Ford Italia strengthens its presence in the gaming world with a new partnership, which aims to encourage the training of young talents, with a view to encouraging the sharing of eSports values, promoting equality and inclusiveness at all levels.

The Italian division of the Blue Oval has signed a partnership with PLB (Power – Leadership – Balance) Worldthe entertainment hub of Milan, born in 2020 from an idea by Christian Vieri e Bernard Corradiwith the aim of encouraging the training and personal and professional growth of young talents in Italy in the field of gaming, streaming and more.

Ford Italia becomes a premium partner of the PLB World entertainment hub, a space of over 700 square meters which hosts gaming computers, simulators, game stations and streaming for training and entertainment activities. The Blue Oval will support the sim-racing activities, challenges, tournaments and training sessions with professionals, which will take place from time to time at the Milan facility.

The hub, which develops on the “healthy gaming” format for the training of young talents through research, development and personal enhancement programmes, is accessible to all thanks to a total integration model capable of combining digital and physical experiences with the goal of reducing inequalities of all kinds, through the world of virtual games.

An approach shared by Ford which thus reinforces its commitment in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities with the aim of promoting equality, inclusiveness and gender equality in every area, starting from the world of virtual competitions, where the Blue Oval has been present since 2015 with the participation at Gamescom in Cologne, the most important trade fair in the sector, and since 2019 with the birth of the Fordzilla team, committed to competing at the highest levels on the stage of virtual racing throughout Europe.

From the birth of the team to the development of the Fordzilla P1, in 2020, the concept car of the Blue Oval created in collaboration with the community of gamers and today exhibited inside the Mobility City of Zaragoza in Spain, Ford continues with its commitment to world of gaming, following up on the important initiatives put in place in 2022, in Italy, in support of equality and equality, especially with reference to women and the weakest categories.

Last year, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Ford promoted “The W Track”, the project born in partnership with the Monza National Circuit and Assetto Corsa, a video game created by Kunos Simulazioni, in favor of gender equality and inclusiveness of women in every professional path, starting from eSports and racing, two worlds, too often, only and exclusively the prerogative of men.

The “The W Track” project kicked off with a sim-racing tournament: the gaming influencers challenged each other on the standard track and on the “W Track” variant, a special edition in which you ride the insidious curves that make up the word “Woman”. The initiative continued in Monza with two days of driving courses on real and virtual tracks reserved for women, with the support of the Ford Driving University team of drivers and professional sim-racers.

Among the activities promoted by Ford is the Vanzilla project, a Transit Van set up with gaming stations accessible to all, which, in Bologna, accompanied the fundraising for the Ageop association to support the fight against childhood cancer. For the occasion, the van visited the small cancer patients of the Sant’Orsola hospital, giving them the opportunity to get involved, in front of the console, to spend a few hours of light-heartedness and normality.

During this year, through the new partnership with PLB World, Ford Italia will continue its initiatives related to the gaming world, starting with the organization of tournaments for the recruitment of new emerging talents. The activities also include the involvement of members of the Fordzilla Team in training events and a special Vanzilla tour, a traveling roadshow with various stops in Italy from the summer onwards. Finally, in the wake of last year’s success, Ford will organize a new session of “The W Track”, with courses on a virtual track, dedicated to women who love sim-racing motorsport.