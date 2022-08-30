The advent of technology has certainly increased the level of safety on cars, even if distractions are around the corner. Or rather, they are often projected on the infotainment display, whose management in some conditions is difficult. Keeping our eyes fixed on the road is essential, as also highlighted by a recent Ford survey, which shows that 40% of accidents occur at night, despite a much lower volume of vehicles in circulation than during the day. The US company intends to run for cover with innovative lighting technology , able to help the driver never take his eyes off the road. In essence, the head-up display, the navigation system and the traffic sign detection system will work in synergy to provide real-time information to the driver.

how does it work

—

By matching the navigation data with the road sign detection system, the new Ford headlights will be able to signal dangerous turning points, roundabouts, speed limits and any useful information to be exploited along the route. In the same way, it will be possible to see symbols of turning or ice danger projected onto the asphalt. The American company has not specified on which car the new lighting system will debut, nor when it will arrive on the market. Lars Junker, Ford’s Adas (Advanced Driver Assistance) systems development engineer, commented: “What started out as a game, with a headlamp and a blank wall, could take automotive technologies to a whole new level. To help make nighttime driving less stressful, we can now do more than simply illuminate the road ahead. The driver can, in fact, get all the information he needs without ever taking his eyes off the road “.