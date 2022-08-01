Original title: Beijing Shougang foreign aid joined the Australian League and averaged 17.4 points in 18 minutes per game

On August 1, Beijing time, Barry Brown, who played for the Beijing Shougang Men’s Basketball Team last season, has signed a contract with the New Zealand Breakers and will play in the Australian NBL League in the new season.

Brown, who joined the team at the end of the regular season last season, only played 5 games on behalf of Beijing Shougang and contributed 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18 minutes of playing time per game.

The 26-year-old 1.90-meter guard played for Kansas State University from 2015 to 2019 and is a well-deserved backcourt core for the team. In his senior season, Brown averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He was also named the best defensive player in the NCAA Division I Big12 division and was selected for the best team. After graduation, he played in the NBA Development League and the Bundesliga. Brown played 36 games for the Ludwigsburg Giants in the Bundesliga last season, averaging 13 points in 19 minutes of playing time per game, and scored 30+ points many times.

(Editor: Xiaobai)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: