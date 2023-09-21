Home » Foreign Leaders Set to Attend Opening Ceremony of Hangzhou Asian Games
Sports

Foreign Leaders Set to Attend Opening Ceremony of Hangzhou Asian Games

by admin

Foreign leaders from various countries will be attending the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. President Xi Jinping will be in attendance and will also host a welcome banquet and participate in bilateral activities with these leaders.

The picture accompanying this article showcases some of the leaders who will be attending the event. Among them are Prince Soufrie, representing the Sultan of Brunei, Prince Jiao An, representing the Emir of Qatar, Prince Faisal of Jordan, Princess Siriwanvali of Thailand, and Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Baisalov.

These leaders and more will be participating in relevant activities surrounding the Asian Games. The article credits the producers, coordinators, reporters, copywriters, editors, and vision and photography contributors responsible for bringing this news to the readers.

With President Xi Jinping leading the way, the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games is sure to be a grand event that highlights international cooperation and unity in the world of sports.

See also  Xi Jinping wants to stand up?Li Xi deploys discipline inspection and rectification campaign to release a new round of clean-up signals | Xi Jinping | Li Xi | Central Commission for Discipline Inspection | Rectification | Anti-corruption |

You may also like

the Games are expected to mobilize 181,000 jobs

Houston Astros Secure Last-Minute Victory Over Baltimore Orioles...

Japanese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton expects Red Bull...

Indonesian and Malaysian Women’s Cricket Teams Triumph in...

Will Eden replace Štvanica? Novotný has already shaken...

Real España Breaks Losing Streak with 3-1 Victory...

Lionel Messi: Argentine forced off with ‘old injury’...

503 Service Unavailable Error Encountered: Troubleshooting Tips and...

Scores in the group phase as of 6:45...

America Defeats Querétaro to Take the Lead in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy