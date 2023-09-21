Foreign Leaders Set to Attend Opening Ceremony of Hangzhou Asian Games

Foreign leaders from various countries will be attending the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. President Xi Jinping will be in attendance and will also host a welcome banquet and participate in bilateral activities with these leaders.

The picture accompanying this article showcases some of the leaders who will be attending the event. Among them are Prince Soufrie, representing the Sultan of Brunei, Prince Jiao An, representing the Emir of Qatar, Prince Faisal of Jordan, Princess Siriwanvali of Thailand, and Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Baisalov.

These leaders and more will be participating in relevant activities surrounding the Asian Games. The article credits the producers, coordinators, reporters, copywriters, editors, and vision and photography contributors responsible for bringing this news to the readers.

With President Xi Jinping leading the way, the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games is sure to be a grand event that highlights international cooperation and unity in the world of sports.

