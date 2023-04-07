“The whole race was problem-free and great, there was room for me at the finish line and she finished incredibly,” quoted Foreta, who won the race last year in the Vert Liberte saddle, on the Racing World server. Trainer Zdeno Koplík rejoiced at the 64th edition of the April Grand Prix after 13 years and for the third time in his career.
The second highlight of the Prague meeting, the 96th edition of the Gomba Handicap, was won by Mormill in the saddle with Martina Havelková, who dominated the 1200-meter long race for the second time after 17 years. The ten-year-old gelding won the fifth race in his life.
|Race meeting in Prague – Velké Chuchli:
|Grand April Prize, flat race (1800 m, four-year-old and older horses, subsidy 135,000 CZK):
|1. Zariyannka (br. Foret, tr. Z. Koplík, stable Lokotrans Slovakia CZ)
|2. Odsonne
|3. Pace Man. Time: 1:51.98
|Pronounced: Lightly 4 1/2 – 1/2 – 2 3/4.
|Gomba handicap, flat race (1200 m, four-year-old and older horses, subsidy 135,000 CZK):
|1. Mormill (br. Havelková, tr. Jelen, stable Dr. Lischka-Jelen)
|2. Kathy Ames
|3. Worth Choice. Time: 1:12.69. Statement: fight 3/4 – 3/4 – 6.
|Other races:
|I. Michelet Garden (S. Florian) – Shurayk – Edouard Philippe,
|II. Duplicate (p. Line) – Queen Of Cartes – Kindred,
|III. Sir Amico (ž. Verner) – Hookah – Diamond,
|IV. Mendros (ž. Demo) – Creator – Bundeskanzler,
|VII. Lady Recorder (b. Vogtová) – Baby Summer – Rabbit Mukhadram,
|VIII. Sheby Love (née Novák Jr.) – Sven – Melania.