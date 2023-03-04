If you are thinking that 10,000 steps a day there are many, consider that just walk 11 minutes a day to live well and long. even one in ten early deaths could be avoided if everyone managed at least half of the recommended level of physical activity, according to a team led by researchers at the University of Cambridge.

In a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers state that 11 minutes a day (75 minutes per week) of moderate intensity physical activitysuch as a brisk walk, would be enough to reduce the risk of diseases such as heart disease, stroke and various types of cancer.

Cardiovascular diseases, such as heart disease and stroke, are the leading cause of death globally, responsible for 17.9 million deaths annually in 2019, while cancers were responsible for 9.6 million deaths in the 2017.

We already know that physical activity, especially of moderate intensity, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer and the WHO recommends that adults practice at least 10,000 steps a day, or 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week.

too? No, but maybe less is enough.

To assess the amount of physical activity required to have a beneficial impact on various chronic diseases and premature death, researchers from the University of Cambridge’s Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit conducted a systematic review of various studies, which made it possible to provide more robust conclusions, by bringing together studies that alone did not provide sufficient evidence and sometimes disagreed with each other.

In total, they reviewed findings reported in 196 peer-reviewed articles, which they cover more than 30 million participantsto produce the most extensive analysis to date of the association between physical activity levels and the risk of heart disease, cancer and early death.

The researchers found in their studio that, outside of work-related physical activity, two out of three people reported activity levels below 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity and less than one in ten exceeded 300 minutes a week.

Overall, they found that beyond 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week, the additional benefits in terms of reducing the risk of disease or early death were marginal. But even half of this amount had significant benefits: accumulating 75 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity resulted in a 23% reduction in the risk of early death.

Dr Soren Brage from the MRC’s Epidemiology Unit said: “If the idea of ​​150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week puts you off, our results should be good news. Getting some physical activity is better than none at all. This is also a good starting position: if you find 75 minutes a week manageable, then you may want to try gradually increasing until you reach the full recommended amount.”

How much to walk per week

Seventy-five minutes a week of moderate activity was enough to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by 17% and cancer by 7%. For some specific cancers, the risk reduction was greater: head and neck, myeloid leukemia, myeloma, and gastric cardia cancers had a 14-26% lower risk. For other types of cancer, such as lung, liver, endometrial, colon and breast cancer, a 3-11% lower risk has been observed.

Professor James Woodcock from the MRC’s Epidemiology Unit said: ‘We know that physical activity, such as walking or cycling, is good for you, especially if it raises your heart rate. But we’ve found that there are substantial benefits for heart health and reduced cancer risk even if you can only get 10 minutes a day.”

What is meant by moderate intensity physical activity?

Moderate-intensity physical activity increases your heart rate and makes you breathe faster, but you’re still able to talk during the activity. Some examples are:

Walk

Walk briskly

Dance

Bicycling

Play tennis

The researchers calculated that if all study participants did the equivalent of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week, about one in six early deaths (16%) would have been avoided. It would also prevent one in nine cases of cardiovascular disease (11%) and one in 20 cases of cancer (5%).

What are moderate activities to do every day?

Dr Leandro Garcia of Queen’s University Belfast said: ‘Moderate activity need not involve what we normally think of as exercise, such as sports or running. Sometimes just replace some habits. For example, try walking or cycling to work or school instead of driving, or actively playing with your children or grandchildren. Doing activities that you enjoy and that are easy to include in your weekly routine is an excellent way to become more active.”

