The famous name of Weah appears again in the Italian football league. The son of former AC Milan gunner and current Liberian president George Weah, Timothy will play for Juventus. The Turin club acquired the American representative from Lille, according to the media, they paid 12 million euros (284 million crowns) for him. Weah agreed with the club on a five-year contract with an annual income of two million euros.

