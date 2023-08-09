Former Blue Jays Slugger José Bautista to be Honored at Rogers Center

Former Blue Jays slugger José Bautista will be honored this Saturday as he is elevated to the Honor Level at the Rogers Center. The announcement was made by the Blue Jays earlier this week, stating that before their game against the Cubs at 3:07 pm, a special ceremony will take place to recognize Bautista’s contributions to the team.

In a statement, Bautista expressed his deep honor and excitement to join the Blue Jays Level of Excellence and be recognized alongside other distinguished names associated with the Rogers Center. He emphasized the special place that Canada holds in his heart, referring to it as his “home” for himself and his family. Bautista also extended his gratitude to the loyal Blue Jays fans, whom he considers to be the best fans in baseball. He eagerly looks forward to celebrating this honor with them.

As part of the celebration, the Blue Jays announced that the first 20,000 spectators at the Rogers Center on Saturday will receive a Bautista “Bat Flip” doll. This memorable moment, where Bautista dramatically flipped his bat after hitting a home run in the 2015 playoffs, has become an iconic symbol for the Blue Jays organization and its fans.

Bautista joins other notable individuals in the Blue Jays Honor Level, such as George Bell, Dave Steib, Joe Carter, Cito Gaston, Tony “Cabeza” Fernández from the Dominican Republic, Pat Gillick, Tom Cheek, Paul Beeston, Carlos Delgado from Puerto Rico, and Roy Halladay.

During his tenure with the Blue Jays from 2008 to 2017, Bautista cemented his legacy by hitting 288 of his 344 major league home runs with the team. He led the league in home runs in 2010 with 54 and in 2011 with 43. Bautista was instrumental in helping Toronto reach the playoffs in 2015 after a lengthy 22-year absence, and again in 2016 when they advanced to the American League Championship Series.

The Blue Jays organization, fans, and fellow players are excited to celebrate and honor José Bautista this Saturday, recognizing his incredible contributions to the team and his pivotal role in the success of the Blue Jays during his time with the franchise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

