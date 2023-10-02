Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield Dies at 57: Teammates and Fans Mourn the Loss

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher, Tim Wakefield, has sadly passed away at the age of 57. The news comes just a week after his former teammate, Curt Schilling, revealed that Wakefield was battling a very aggressive form of brain cancer. The Red Sox, who had previously asked for respect for the family’s privacy, were the first to announce the news to the world. Wakefield’s former teammates, including Hall of Fame member David Ortiz, have paid tribute to the beloved pitcher. Ortiz took to Instagram to express his deep sadness over the loss, describing Wakefield as a brother and a friend. Wakefield had a remarkable 19-year career in MLB, spending 17 of those years with the Red Sox. He was a key player in the team’s World Series victories in 2004 and 2007. Known for his exceptional knuckleball skills, Wakefield was considered one of the best knuckleball shooters in recent history. The Red Sox also released a statement honoring Wakefield’s legacy both as a player and as a human being, emphasizing his kindness and devotion as a husband, father, broadcaster, and community leader. The baseball world mourns the loss of this legendary player.

