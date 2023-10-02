Home » Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield Dies at 57: Teammates and Fans Mourn the Loss
Sports

Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield Dies at 57: Teammates and Fans Mourn the Loss

by admin
Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield Dies at 57: Teammates and Fans Mourn the Loss

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher, Tim Wakefield, has sadly passed away at the age of 57. The news comes just a week after his former teammate, Curt Schilling, revealed that Wakefield was battling a very aggressive form of brain cancer. The Red Sox, who had previously asked for respect for the family’s privacy, were the first to announce the news to the world. Wakefield’s former teammates, including Hall of Fame member David Ortiz, have paid tribute to the beloved pitcher. Ortiz took to Instagram to express his deep sadness over the loss, describing Wakefield as a brother and a friend. Wakefield had a remarkable 19-year career in MLB, spending 17 of those years with the Red Sox. He was a key player in the team’s World Series victories in 2004 and 2007. Known for his exceptional knuckleball skills, Wakefield was considered one of the best knuckleball shooters in recent history. The Red Sox also released a statement honoring Wakefield’s legacy both as a player and as a human being, emphasizing his kindness and devotion as a husband, father, broadcaster, and community leader. The baseball world mourns the loss of this legendary player.

See also  Why Darmstadt 98 thinks so much of Marvin Mehlem

You may also like

I Portland Trai Blazers reported home Skylar Mays

Halfway through the Hangzhou Asian Games: Achieving ‘Three...

South Africa regains victory against valiant Tongans, and...

Zack Greinke Earns 225th Win as Royals Bid...

Milan, Ekitike already in January?

Chinese Equestrian Team Secures Gold Medal in Jumping...

Nosková withdrew from the tournament in Beijing

Chivas de Guadalajara Draws 1-1 Against Diablos Rojos...

USSR’S HAT-TRIC IN THE HAMMER THROW IN SEOUL...

Tänak won the Chile Rally, world title to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy