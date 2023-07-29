Former Champion Caleb Plant Slaps Jermall Charlo Backstage at Spence-Crawford Weigh-In

Title: After Errol Spence and Terence Crawford Weigh-in, Caleb Plant Slaps Jermall Charlo in Fiery Altercation

Publication Date: July 29, 2023

Word Count: 241

In an intense turn of events at the weigh-in ceremony for the highly anticipated welterweight unification fight between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford, two unexpected fighters took center stage. Former World Boxing Association, World Council, and World Boxing Organization super middleweight champion Caleb Plant engaged in a heated altercation with WBC Middleweight champion Jermall Charlo backstage.

Footage of the incident captured by spectators at the event shows Caleb Plant approaching Jermall Charlo before delivering a resounding slap with his left hand. Security personnel swiftly intervened, separating the fighters. The roots of their confrontation remain undisclosed at this time, but it has certainly added fuel to the already fiery atmosphere surrounding the fight.

Caleb Plant, 31, has had a mixed recent record, with two losses in his last three bouts. His knockout defeat at the hands of Canelo Álvarez in 2021 and a unanimous decision loss to David Benavidez in March for the interim WBC super middleweight title have marked setbacks in his career. Meanwhile, Jermall Charlo, 33, boasts an unblemished record of 33-0, with 22 knockout victories. However, he has not fought since defending his WBC Middleweight title against Juan Macías Montiel in June 2021.

As boxing fans eagerly await the unification fight between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford, this unexpected altercation between Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo has added an extra layer of intrigue and drama to an already highly anticipated event. The details surrounding the feud between the two fighters remain unclear, leaving fans speculating as to what might have sparked their clash.