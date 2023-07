2007 Volleyball Champions League winner VfB Friedrichshafen will not be playing in the upcoming edition of the prestigious competition due to financial reasons. The German runner-up opted out because he was not granted an exemption to play in his 1,000-capacity hall. The European Volleyball Confederation requires a capacity of at least 2,500 seats in the Champions League. Friedrichshafen announced their move on the club’s website.

