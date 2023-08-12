Former Chinese Women’s Volleyball Player Li Ying warmly welcomed by fans in Hainan

Li Ying, former Chinese women’s volleyball player and Asian Games champion, arrived in Haikou, Hainan on the evening of August 12 for the finals of the “Ninety-Nine Cup” Hainan (Wenchang) Township Volleyball League. Fans gathered at the airport to welcome Li Ying, holding banners and cheering as she arrived. Li Ying graciously posed for photos and signed autographs for her excited fans.

Fans expressed their excitement at Li Ying’s arrival, stating that the popularity of the “Village VA” has been soaring and Li Ying’s presence will only add to the fiery atmosphere. Li Ying reminisced about her previous visits to Wenchang and expressed her hope for the growth of volleyball in the city.

The finals of the “Ninety-Nine Cup” Hainan (Wenchang) Township Volleyball League are set to take place on August 13 at Yuyang Park. Li Ying, along with Wei Qiuyue, former captain of the Chinese women’s volleyball team and champion of the Rio Olympics, will be present at the volleyball court to interact with fans and provide commentary for the championship match.

A brief introduction of Li Ying’s volleyball career was also provided, highlighting her achievements and her current role as a commentator for national and international volleyball events. The article concluded with a preview of the championship match and acknowledgment of the organizations and enterprises that have supported the Hainan (Wenchang) Township Volleyball League.

Please note that the above content is originally produced by Nanhai.com and all rights are reserved by the website. Unauthorized use, copying, modification, dissemination, or bundling with other products is strictly prohibited without written permission from Nanhai.com. In case of copyright infringement, legal actions will be pursued. For permission to reprint, please contact Nanhai.com.