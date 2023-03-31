Hervé Renard, former coach of Saudi Arabia who beat Argentina at the World Cup, is the new coach of the French women’s national football team. Renard, whose appointment had been taken for granted for a few days, takes the place of Corinne Diacre, who, after coaching France at the last World Cup and European Championships, was sacked with great controversy over her management. For Renard, a so-called globetrotting coach, generally much appreciated by his players, it will be the first experience with a women’s team, considered among the best in the world, which in just over a hundred days will play the World Cup and which in 2024 will have the Olympics in home.

At the same time, France women is also a team in crisis, moreover led by a managed federation ad interim following the resignation of its decennial president, Noël Le Graët. Lately she has given the impression of being rather worn out by the years spent with Diacre and ended between exclusions and mutinies, and the captain who said she was worried about her “mental health“.

Prior to coaching, Diacre had been a notable footballer with over 100 caps for the national team. She was especially talked about when, in 2014, she became the first woman to coach a French men’s professional team: Clermont, where she remained for three seasons in the national second division, Ligue 2.

She left in 2017, when she was chosen as the new coach of women’s France, which had had only male coaches for the previous ten years. At the 2019 World Cup played at her home, France was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the United States, who then won the tournament. At the 2022 European Championships she had instead gone out in the semifinal against Germany. This last elimination in particular had been quite disappointing, as the quality of the players was high and a victory seemed possible.

The criticisms received by Diacre in recent years have concerned the game systems and the criteria for choosing the players, but above all the obvious relational and communicative problems linked to his relationship with the group and in particular with some rather influential players.

Already in 2020, for example, the starting goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi these, after announcing her withdrawal from the national team, that according to her it was “impossible” to think of being able to win a trophy with Diacre as coach, adding that other teammates involved in “a very, very negative environment” also thought so. Others already spoke of a chaotic context and the widespread fear of confronting Diacre.

Already in previous years some of his former players at Clermont they had talked of a dictatorial management and they had defined her «a character who exasperates her role». It seems that some of her former footballers had also taken to nickname “Attila”.

In her years as coach of France, for Diacre things have therefore gotten worse with a quantity of criticisms and positions that are difficult to see, especially if addressed to a person who still holds his position. It is also significant that in her years as France coach Diacre changed three assistants.

What proved to be a tipping point came in February, when Wendie Renard, leader of France and Lyon, He said that he would not have played the World Cup if Diacre had been coaching; a position later taken by two other Paris Saint-Germain players: Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani. Renard – who is unrelated to the new manager – had spoken as France captain, a role Diacre had previously stripped from her.

At the beginning of March Diacre he had spoken of a “smear campaign” against her, “surprising in terms of violence and dishonesty”, saying she was determined to continue at least until the World Cup. On March 9, the news of his finally arrived exemptiondecided after a meeting of the executive committee of the French Federation (FFF) in which “irreversible dysfunctions” in its management had been identified.

Since the beginning of the year the president ad interim of the FFF is former vice president Philippe Diallo, after the eighty-one year old Le Graët, in office since 2011, resigned following a accuse of harassment against a sports agent, which he however denies.

It was therefore Diallo who assigned the task to the French Renard, a coach with a dense and varied curriculum, who before becoming coach of women’s France took a while to free himself from a contract with Saudi Arabia that should have lasted until to 2027.

Renard’s first experience as a coach was a little over twenty years ago, with the small French team of which he had been a good defender at the end of the 1990s. He was a part-time coach though, who to support himself did other jobs as well. The first experience abroad was in the early 2000s in China, at Shanghai Cosco, as assistant to the French Claude Le Roy, another globetrotting coach.

Over the years Renard has coached Cambridge United, which was in the lowest levels of English professionalism, a Vietnamese team, an Algerian team and then, between a few brief returns to France, he was coaching commissioner of many national teams: Zambia, with whom he won the African Cup in 2012; the Ivory Coast, with which he won the African Cup in 2015; Morocco, which in 2018 led to the World Cup twenty years after their previous participation, and from 2019 Saudi Arabia, the team that made its debut at the World Cup in Qatar by beating Argentina – which had not lost in 36 games – in one of the most surprising in the recent history of the World Cup, all the more so given the outcome of the tournament, which concluded precisely with the victory of Argentina.

Typically, Renard has done very well, often beyond expectations, when coaching abroad, especially national teams. On the other hand, his experiences as coach of French teams, such as Sochaux and Lille, were rather disappointing.

Even before the last World Cup, Renard’s contract with Saudi Arabia had been renewed until 2027 with a monthly salary of 300,000 euros, as estimated by The Team: slightly less than what the French federation is expected to pay him annually. Always second The Team, in order to coach women’s France Renard would also have paid the amount necessary to terminate his contract with Saudi Arabia out of his own pocket.

In addition to being his first experience in the women’s field, in France Renard will have a hundred days to rebuild a team which, as has been the case for years, will focus heavily on the union between two important groups: that of Paris Saint-Germain (which in its once had its problems) and that of Lyon, the first great European women’s team, which has won 16 of the last 17 French championships and 6 of the last 7 editions of the Champions League.

