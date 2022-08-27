Home Sports Former coach:Juventus started better than last season, Allegri is the right person to lead the team back to the top – yqqlm
Sports

by admin
Live it on August 26th. The former Juventus coach Del Neri was interviewed by Juventus Radio today. He talked about the situation of the old club Juventus this season.

“My coaching experience in Juventus has laid the foundation for the team’s subsequent development. If I come a year later, I may have a chance to win the championship. Juventus’ start this season is better than last season’s start. We should not Forget about the lack of extraordinary players like Di Maria, Pogba, Chiesa in Juventus. When they return, the team can change.”

“Milik can rotate Vlahovic or play alongside him. Allegri is the right man to bring Juve back to the top, he has won a lot of trophies in the past and Allegri doesn’t need to prove it to anyone. what.”

