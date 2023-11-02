Former Colombian Player Iván René Valenciano Arrested for DUI in the United States: Wife Shares Her Side – Shocking Images Go Viral

Former Colombian player Iván René Valenciano has made headlines after a photo of his face went viral on social networks following his arrest in the United States. According to the police report, Valenciano was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and causing damage to someone else’s property in the city of Weston, Florida. The arrest came after Valenciano was seen making “careless” maneuvers aboard a vehicle, which led to an accident involving his truck and another car.

In response to the news, SEMANA spoke with Valenciano’s wife, Ety Parada, who gave her account of what happened. A video has also been circulating on social networks, showing the aftermath of the accident, with Valenciano’s truck completely destroyed. Emergency agencies attended to the situation and found liquor inside the high-end BMW X3 truck, according to unofficial sources.

On Tuesday, October 31, SEMANA confirmed that Valenciano had been released. His son, Aldair Valenciano, also addressed the situation on social networks, sharing an emotional message of support. Valenciano, who had a successful football career and played for clubs such as Junior and DIM, had been working on a project to develop young players with the help of Fifa agents.

The arrest of the former player has shocked the country, as Valenciano was a well-known figure in the Colombian football scene and had become a media panelist for outlets such as ESPN, WIN, and Caracol Radio. Despite this setback, Valenciano’s family remains supportive, and they are now on their way home.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence and the potential consequences of irresponsible behavior on the road. It also highlights the need for public figures to serve as role models and display responsible behavior at all times.