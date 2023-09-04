Former Cuban Baseball Player Eliecer O’Connor Brutally Stabbed to Death in Santa Clara

Former Cuban baseball player Eliecer O’Connor tragically lost his life on Sunday after being stabbed in his hometown of Santa Clara, specifically in the Macuca neighborhood where he resided. O’Connor, who had played in five National Series with Villa Clara and Cienfuegos, sustained three fatal stab wounds, according to a confirmation on Facebook by Jorge Luis Artiles Montiel, a former masseuse for baseball teams.

The news of O’Connor’s untimely death was shared by Montiel on his Facebook page. He wrote, “Eliécer O’Conor died in the early hours of the morning, as a result of the violence, with three stab wounds in the Macuca neighborhood, where he lived. O’Conor was a member of Team Cuba during his school years and also contributed to the Villa Clara and Santa Clara teams in various tournaments.”

Colleagues, friends, and former members of Cuban baseball teams have expressed their condolences and shock over the tragic news. Osmani Pedraza Ledón, a close friend of O’Connor, mourned his passing and stated, “Baseball in Villa Clara is in mourning because Eliecer O’Connor García, who played in 5 national series with Villa Clara and represented several Cuban teams in lower categories, has just passed away.”

The burial ceremony for O’Connor took place on Monday at the city cemetery. However, there have been reports about the inadequate sealing of the “new part of the cemetery” where his body was housed. A friend who attended the burial mentioned a foul smell emanating from the drawers due to poor sealing.

As of now, the Cuban authorities have not provided any official statement regarding the death of the former athlete. O’Connor was known for his achievements with the Cuban baseball team, including a victory at the 15-16 World Championship in Mazatlán, Mexico in 1994 and his participation in international competitions such as the Boston championship in 1995. During his career in the National Series, he debuted with the Villa Clara team in the 37th edition and played five seasons with both Villa Clara and Cienfuegos, maintaining an offensive average of .192.

The tragic death of Eliecer O’Connor has left the Cuban baseball community devastated, as they mourn the loss of a talented player who contributed greatly to the sport.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

