Former Cuban Volleyball Player Torres Rule Expresses Anger and Embarrassment Over Current Treatment of Players by Federation

Former Cuban volleyball player Torres Rule, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, has expressed her frustration and disappointment with the treatment of former players by the Cuban Volleyball Federation. In a Facebook post, Torres, who was voted the best player of the 20th century by the International Volleyball Federation, revealed that she did not participate in the recent Pan American Games in Chile due to her decision to sever ties with the national team.

Torres criticized the state of women’s volleyball in Cuba, stating that she has witnessed its decline over the past 15 years. She blamed “mistakes, bad decisions, caprice, pride, mediocrities, inability, lack of commitment, lack of discipline” as the underlying causes. Torres accused certain officials of having no connection to the proud history of Cuban volleyball and accused them of dismantling the sport without mercy.

Expressing her anger and shame, Torres revealed that she had been acting as a disciplinary figure within the team, but was no longer willing to fulfill that role. She refused to be the “foreman of volleyball” while others escaped responsibility.

Reflecting on her own playing days, Torres recalled how the team played for Cuba without financial incentives, earning only 50 Cuban pesos per month and two dollars a day when competing abroad. However, they gave their all during eight-hour training sessions, disregarding injuries and pain, fueled by the pride of representing their country.

Marleny Costa, a former player on the historic Morenas del Caribe team, expressed support for Torres’ statements, agreeing that many decisions within the sport were in line with Torres’ criticisms. Daimí Ramírez, another volleyball player who played alongside Torres in 2008, also endorsed the Facebook post and thanked the Brunettes (a nickname for the Morenas del Caribe) for their inspiration.

Torres and fellow player Yumilka Ruiz have been elected to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame located in Holyoke, Massachusetts, United States. The Morenas del Caribe, represented by these iconic players, achieved three Olympic titles and three world championships during their successful careers.

The future of Cuban women’s volleyball remains uncertain, with Torres’ impassioned message shedding light on the challenges faced by former players and the sport’s development in the country.

Share this: Facebook

X

