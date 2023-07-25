Former England footballer and manager Trevor Francis, who played for Sampdoria and Atalanta in the 1980s, has died

Former England footballer and manager Trevor Francis died on Monday at the age of 69. He was near Marbella, Spain where he suffered a heart attack. In his career he played as a striker in various teams in England, Scotland, Australia and the United States. In 1979 he became the first English footballer to be bought for a million pounds (today it would be around 1 million and 500 thousand euros), from Nottingham Forest, with whom he played and won the Champions League final by scoring the decisive goal. From 1982 to 1986 he also played in Italy, in Sampdoria, with which he won the Italian Cup in 1985, and then in Atalanta.

Between 1988 and 1989 he was both player and manager of Queens Park Rangers. In 1990 he went to play for Sheffield Wednesday, of which he also became manager in 1992. In 1994 he ended his career as a footballer, while his coaching career continued in Birmingham City and Crystal Palace, from which he was sacked in 2003.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

