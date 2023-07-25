Home » Former England footballer and manager Trevor Francis, who played for Sampdoria and Atalanta in the 1980s, has died
Sports

Former England footballer and manager Trevor Francis, who played for Sampdoria and Atalanta in the 1980s, has died

by admin
Former England footballer and manager Trevor Francis, who played for Sampdoria and Atalanta in the 1980s, has died

Former England footballer and manager Trevor Francis died on Monday at the age of 69. He was near Marbella, Spain where he suffered a heart attack. In his career he played as a striker in various teams in England, Scotland, Australia and the United States. In 1979 he became the first English footballer to be bought for a million pounds (today it would be around 1 million and 500 thousand euros), from Nottingham Forest, with whom he played and won the Champions League final by scoring the decisive goal. From 1982 to 1986 he also played in Italy, in Sampdoria, with which he won the Italian Cup in 1985, and then in Atalanta.

Between 1988 and 1989 he was both player and manager of Queens Park Rangers. In 1990 he went to play for Sheffield Wednesday, of which he also became manager in 1992. In 1994 he ended his career as a footballer, while his coaching career continued in Birmingham City and Crystal Palace, from which he was sacked in 2003.

See also  The first win of the season! Huerter 27+6 Herro scored 34 points, the King narrowly suffered a big reversal by the Heat – yqqlm

You may also like

First World Cup victory: Partycrasher! Philippines defeat co-hosts...

New Zealand Defeats Philippines in FIFA Women’s World...

Daniel Ricciardo should animate him as an antipode...

The Biraghini Snacks wear blue for the Italian...

Zheng Qinwen Secures First Career Tour Title at...

Swimming World Championship: Wellbrock fails in the preliminary...

10 tips for camping survival

Football transfer ticker: offer for Kylian Mbappé from...

Estra Pistoia confirms Jordon Varnado

2023 Women’s World Cup Surpasses 1.5 Million Ticket...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy