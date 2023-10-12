Home » Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has pleaded guilty to tax fraud, totaling more than €400m undeclared
British entrepreneur Bernie Ecclestone, who until 2017 had been the head of Formula 1 for around 40 years, pleaded guilty to tax fraud for failing to declare more than 400 million pounds (around 473 million euros): had embezzled from British tax authorities by depositing them in a trust fund in a Singapore bank account between 2013 and 2016. Ecclestone, who is 92 years old, admitted this during a preliminary hearing in the trial against him, which had been launched in recent months after an investigation revealed the existence of hidden funds in Singapore.

