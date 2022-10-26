Beijing News On October 26, in a Champions League group match, Benfica, led by former Guoan coach Schmidt, defeated Juventus 4-3. This season, Benfica maintains an unbeaten record of 16 wins and 4 draws. Among them, they have achieved 9 wins and 1 draw in the Portuguese Super League, ranking first with 28 points; in the Champions League group stage, they have 3 wins and 2 draws, temporarily ranking second in advance.

This morning, after the fifth round of the Champions League group stage, another 4 teams won the top 16 places. At present, 9 teams have advanced to the knockout stage in advance, they are Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Dortmund, Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern, Naples, Bruges.

