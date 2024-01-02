Former Industriales player confessed unpublished facts

Former Cuban Baseball Players Remember Yunel Escobar’s Past

The Cuban baseball player Yunel Escobar has been making headlines in the last few days as former teammates shared untold stories about his past. The debate started on Facebook, with the inclusion of Escobar in the selection for the FEPCUBE Homeland and Life team. Two former teammates, Eliu Torres and Irait Chirino, shared their insights into the athlete’s past, shedding light on aspects of his career that were previously unknown.

Eliu Torres, who played with Escobar during his time with Industrial, revealed that the player was always vocal about his desire to play in the Major Leagues. He recounted an incident where Escobar hit home runs during training in Ciudad Deportiva and declared that they were not for the local league, but for the Big Show.

Torres also mentioned a controversial incident where Escobar was penalized for throwing a ball to the public after the third out during a game in news. Escobar protested the penalty, stating that he could only pay 100 pesos, as that was what he earned for playing baseball.

Another shocking anecdote shared by Torres was a confrontation between Escobar and a Cuban baseball official at a party meeting. According to Torres, Escobar took out a hammer and slammed it on the table, demanding action on fan indiscipline.

Torres concluded by expressing his belief that Escobar’s immense talent was not fully recognized due to his outspoken nature. He emphasized that this conversation was a way to break the silence surrounding Cuban baseball and appreciated the opportunity to share his experiences with Yunel Escobar.

The revelation of these untold stories has shed new light on Escobar’s early career, giving fans a deeper understanding of the trials and tribulations faced by the Cuban baseball icon.

Share this: Facebook

X

