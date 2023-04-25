Home » Former international footballer Huang Bowen announced his retirement: Say sorry to Guoan fans – yqqlm
Sports

by admin

CCTV news: Huang Bowen, a Guangzhou team player and former international footballer, posted on Weibo today to announce his retirement. In his retirement speech, Huang Bowen thanked the teams that have gone all the way in his career, including the football school, Guoan, Jeonbuk Hyundai, Evergrande and the national team .

Huang Bowen’s retirement speech is as follows:

Farewell to the player career, there are many thanks to say:

Changsha Football Sports School, Chinese Football School

Thanks to the school for training and teaching me, a sentence on the wall of the canteen of the football school has influenced my life – “To be a football star, be a man first”.

9 years Beijing Guoan

I may express less, but I have always loved the words “Beijing Guoan” very much in my heart. Without Beijing Guoan, I would not be where I am today. Thank you for your training, and I also want to say sorry to you for not bringing you anything. I just left; I know how much the Guoan fans want me to go home, and I also say sorry to the Guoan fans. Xiao Huang, a permanent fan of Beijing Guoan, wishes Guoan all the best in the future! Guoan Guoan Beijing Guoan, I love you!

1.5 years in Jeonbuk Hyundai, South Korea

When I first came to Jeonbuk Hyundai with an uneasy heart, I remember that on the night of signing the contract, I opened the curtains and looked at the Korean village house in the heavy snow outside the window, and shed tears. The tears may be because of the “fear” of coming to Korea alone, or because the future here is full of unknowns. However, looking back now, this year and a half has helped me a lot, thank you Jeonbuk Hyundai.

10 years Guangzhou Evergrande

champion! Thank you for everything you have brought me. Now I often think of the feeling of playing football in the peak years, which I will never forget. Everything is the best. Because I have experienced your glory, I hope you can get better soon, come on Guangzhou Evergrande!

11 years national team

When my name was included in the national team squad for the first time, the excitement was beyond words. I felt like my dream had come true. It is my dream to play for my country, and I will go all out in every game. As a national team player, I really want to play well and win, and I want to bring happiness to everyone, but in the end I have regrets, sorry! I hope everyone can support the Chinese team as always, and I will cheer for the Chinese team with you in the future!

There are too many people I want to thank, and I will remember them all in my heart. It is with your support that I can grow into a better self.

Finally, Huang Bowen once again thanked everyone for their help!

