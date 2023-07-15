Former International Referee Criticizes Chinese Super League Referees for Lack of Ability and Ma Ning’s Ego

Former International Referee Criticizes Chinese Super League Referees’ Capability and Attention to Self-importance

In a recent Chinese Super League match between Shanghai Haigang and Wuhan Three Towns, referee Ma Ning’s decision sparked intense discussions. Former international referee Wang Xuezhi expressed his views on Ma Ning’s officiating during an interview with Daily News, stating that Ma Ning sometimes pays too much attention to his own majesty.

According to Wang Xuezhi, Ma Ning’s focus on his own inviolability and self-importance leads to many controversies. Wang suggested that if a player’s actions do not directly affect the game, it may be better for the referee to ignore them. He emphasized that the primary duty of a referee is to guide the game to proceed smoothly and wonderfully.

The controversial penalty in the match between Shanghai Seaport and Wuhan Three Towns is just one instance where Ma Ning’s officiating has come under scrutiny. In another match between Nantong Zhiyun and Dalian Ren, Zhiyun player Gui Hong was erroneously penalized for being offside in his own half. Wang Xuezhi believes that such frequent mistakes by Chinese Super League referees are indicative of their lack of ability.

To support his claim, Wang provided a comparison between international referees in the World Cup and domestic referees in China. He mentioned that on average, World Cup referees stand about 10 meters away from the foul spot, whereas Chinese referees tend to be around 15 meters away, sometimes even further.

The concerns raised by Wang Xuezhi highlight the need for improvement in the Chinese Super League’s refereeing standards. High-profile matches like these deserve fair and accurate officiating, as they greatly impact the outcome and reputation of the league.

