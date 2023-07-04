Former Mexican Coach Reveals Players’ Confessions about National Team

Title: Former Mexico Coach Reveals Players’ Intimacies and Concerns About National Team

Date: July 4, 2023

Javier Aguirre, the former coach of the Mexican national team and current Mallorca technician, recently shared some intriguing insights regarding the concerns of Mexican players about representing their national team. Aguirre revealed that several players from Europe have confessed their reluctance to join the Mexican national team due to the intense scrutiny and criticism they might face.

Speaking on Fútbol Picante, Aguirre highlighted the susceptibility of players to media and social networks, emphasizing the negative impact of cell phones in the locker room. He explained that during halftime, players often become preoccupied with their phones rather than focusing on the game. Aguirre shared that European players have confided in him, expressing their reservations about joining the national team due to the constant scrutiny they would face. Despite their reservations, Aguirre urged the players to prioritize their country and not be ungrateful for the opportunity.

Aguirre acknowledged that the footballers’ sensitivity is a challenge to deal with. He remarked that during his tenure with Monterrey, he noticed his players’ restlessness when they were called up to represent Mexico. Aguirre attributed this unease to the intense pressure associated with the national team.

The former coach emphasized that the Mexican footballers, particularly the ones playing in Europe, might be losing their enthusiasm for representing the national team due to the demanding environment. Aguirre explained that many players, both in Monterrey and Europe, have become overly results-oriented, leading them to lose the joy and passion of playing.

While Aguirre expressed his doubts about currently being qualified to lead the Mexican national team, he expressed his willingness to contribute and assist in other capacities. He stressed that his experiences in Africa, Asia, and Europe make him qualified to provide valuable insights and perspectives to benefit Mexican football.

Although Aguirre has not had direct communication with Juan Carlos, the current coach of Mexico, he expressed support for the team. He acknowledged that despite his contract with Mallorca, he remains committed to the country and its pursuit of success in the upcoming World Cup, which will be held in Mexico. Aguirre emphasized the importance of aiming for the coveted fifth game and pushing the team to reach the top eight in the tournament.

As these revelations from Aguirre have come to light, it raises questions about the challenges faced by Mexican players and the pressure they experience when representing their country. The national team will undoubtedly need to address these concerns to ensure a strong and united squad in future competitions.

