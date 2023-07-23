Title: Marcelo Estigarribia Continues Impressive Scoring Streak Against Argentine Soccer Giants

Date: July 23, 2023

The Argentine soccer season has witnessed the remarkable rise of striker Marcelo Estigarribia, formerly of Motagua. He is currently experiencing his best scoring form and making significant contributions to his new club, Atlético Tucumán.

In his most recent match against Independiente, Estigarribia secured victory for Atlético Tucumán by converting a penalty goal. This feat adds to an impressive statistic for the 28-year-old forward, who has now scored against all five of the top teams in Argentine soccer.

During the game at Estadio Monumental José Fierro, Estigarribia confidently stepped up to take the penalty, which was awarded following a VAR review for Patricio Ostachuk’s foul on Braian Guille. The striker successfully beat Rodrigo Rey, eliciting passionate celebrations from the Atlético Tucumán faithful. This win allowed the team to secure 13 out of the last 15 points in the League Tournament.

Estigarribia’s scoring prowess against the giants of Argentine soccer is truly remarkable. It started on August 13, 2022, when he netted the second goal in a thrilling 3-2 victory for his former club, Patronato, against San Lorenzo. During his stint with Patronato, he also played a crucial role in their Argentine Cup triumph. He scored decisive goals in both the quarterfinals against River on September 29 and the semifinals against Boca on October 27. In both matches, Patronato advanced through penalty shootouts, with Estigarribia demonstrating composure from the spot.

With an impressive tally of four goals, Estigarribia emerged as the top scorer in the competition, further solidifying his reputation as a prolific striker.

After winning the Copa Argentina with Patronato, Estigarribia transferred to Atlético Tucumán. Wearing the Dean’s shirt, he continued his scoring exploits. On April 25, he played a key role in Atlético Tucumán’s victory over Racing, adding another goal to his growing collection against the Argentine soccer powerhouses.

In total, Estigarribia has found the back of the net nine times against the so-called Argentine soccer greats. This remarkable achievement showcases his ability to rise to the occasion and deliver crucial goals when it matters most.

Having already claimed his first title with Patronato and experienced relegation with the club, Estigarribia has embarked on a new chapter in his career with Atlético Tucumán. His continued success against the top teams in Argentine soccer solidifies his status as one of the league’s most dangerous and formidable forwards.

With his scoring streak gaining momentum, soccer fans eagerly await Estigarribia’s future performances as he looks to make an indelible mark on Argentine soccer.

