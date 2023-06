In an interview with NBC’s Today Show, former NBA forward Tony Snell revealed that he suffers from a form of autism. Snell found out about diagnosis at 31 after getting tested after his 18-month-old son was diagnosed with autism

For the first time, NBA star Tony Snell is opening up to @craigmelvin about being diagnosed with autism at age 31 and how that journey has been. pic.twitter.com/CddFxTkvbR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 16, 2023