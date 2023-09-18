Home » Former NFL Player Disappears after Mother Found Dead in Possible Homicide
Former NFL player Sergio Brown, 35, has disappeared following the suspicious death of his mother, Myrtle Simmons-Brown, 73, which authorities are treating as a homicide. The family became concerned after being unable to contact Sergio since last Friday and alerted the police. Myrtle’s body was discovered yesterday near her Maywood, Illinois home in Addison Creek. Sheila Simmons, Myrtle’s sister, revealed that she last spoke to her on Thursday and became alarmed when she did not respond to phone calls or text messages. The situation took a grim turn when Sergio was also reported missing, with no updates as of Sunday morning. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

