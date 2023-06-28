Home » Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35 in apparent drowning
Sports

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35 in apparent drowning

by admin
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35 in apparent drowning

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett unexpectedly died Tuesday. He was 35.

Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website on Tuesday.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”

Mallett began his college football career at Michigan before transferring to Arkansas following the 2007 campaign. Following a redshirt season, he was named the Razorbacks’ starter in 2009 and helped the team win eight games, throwing for 3,624 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In his second season at Arkansas, Mallett led the Razorbacks to a 10-win season and a spot in the Sugar Bowl. His 3,869 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns are the most in a single season in school history and helped him earn second-team All-SEC honors.

University of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek released the following statement on Mallett’s death.

“Our Razorbacks family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback”

Mallett began working as a high school football coach in 2020 and was entering his second season as the head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Arkansas Razorbacks New England Patriots Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

You may also like

Mourinho and the sentences on Chiffi: Roma coach...

FC Sochaux relegated to National, Bordeaux maintained in...

Two groups of Chinese players participate in the...

Accusations against Chiffi, Mourinho stopped 10 days from...

Basketball player Jelínek will continue in Murcia, Spain

Eastbourne International: Gauff thrashes Burrage, while Ostapenko beats...

Bundesliga: Start of training in Altach with five...

National Athletics Championships: Olympic champion Gong Lijiao easily...

returns to racing after mental health problems at...

Football clubs’ tricks to circumvent Financial Fair Play...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy