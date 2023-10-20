Former Peruvian National Team Coach Ricardo Gareca Praises League 1, Asserts Players are on Par with Best Leagues Abroad

Former Coach of Peruvian National Team, Ricardo Gareca, Praises League 1 Footballers as Being on Par with the Best Leagues Abroad

In a surprising statement, former coach of the Peruvian national team, Ricardo Gareca, has praised the level of football in Peru’s League 1, stating that its players are on par with those in top leagues such as Brazil’s Brasileirao or Argentina’s Professional League. Gareca’s comments come amidst widespread criticism of current national team coach, Juan Reynoso, for his remarks about the preparedness of certain players.

Gareca highlighted the fallacy of the belief that Peruvian players lack stamina, emphasizing that they possess equal levels of endurance and skill as their South American counterparts. “Peruvians run. We had data on what the other leagues were like, which are very competitive. We found that fallacy. Peruvian players are on par with any of the best leagues in South America,” he stated.

These comments raise questions about Reynoso’s assessment of young talents such as Joao Grimaldo, Franco Zanelatto, and Bryan Reyna, whom he claimed were not ready to play more than 50 minutes. Many wondered if Gareca would comment on the level of the selected players, considering his previous praise for the local tournament and his preference for his players to compete in Peru’s First Division rather than abroad.

Meanwhile, the Peruvian national team is preparing for their upcoming match against Bolivia on November 16th in the 2026 Qualifiers. Juan Reynoso’s team is under pressure to secure a victory in order to avoid falling behind in the standings.

Gareca’s remarks have sparked further discussions about the potential talent and competitiveness of Peruvian footballers, further raising the profile of League 1 and its players.

