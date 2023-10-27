Former Rapidler Schwab shoots PAOK Saloniki to victory

Stefan Schwab successfully completed PAOK Saloniki’s comeback in the Conference League on Thursday. The long-time Rapid player converted a penalty into the winning goal in the 96th minute in the Greeks’ 3-2 win in Aberdeen. PAOK also won the third game and lead the table with nine points ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt (6), who dispatched HJK Helsinki 6-0, as well as Aberdeen and HJK (1 each).

Aberdeen were 2-0 up with goals in the 50th and 58th minutes, with Kiril Despodov (73′) and Vierinha (84′) equalizing. After a handball, Schwab kept his nerve in stoppage time and sent the goalkeeper into the wrong corner when taking a penalty. While Schwab played through, his PAOK teammate Thomas Murg did not play.

