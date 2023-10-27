Home » Former Rapidler Schwab shoots PAOK Saloniki to victory
Sports

Former Rapidler Schwab shoots PAOK Saloniki to victory

by admin
Former Rapidler Schwab shoots PAOK Saloniki to victory

Stefan Schwab successfully completed PAOK Saloniki’s comeback in the Conference League on Thursday. The long-time Rapid player converted a penalty into the winning goal in the 96th minute in the Greeks’ 3-2 win in Aberdeen. PAOK also won the third game and lead the table with nine points ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt (6), who dispatched HJK Helsinki 6-0, as well as Aberdeen and HJK (1 each).

IMAGO/Steve Welsh

Aberdeen were 2-0 up with goals in the 50th and 58th minutes, with Kiril Despodov (73′) and Vierinha (84′) equalizing. After a handball, Schwab kept his nerve in stoppage time and sent the goalkeeper into the wrong corner when taking a penalty. While Schwab played through, his PAOK teammate Thomas Murg did not play.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  When Piero Sugar died, this is who Caterina Caselli's husband was - breaking latest news

You may also like

Colombian Weightlifter Overcomes Setback to Secure Gold at...

Mou, the King of Cups tries to win...

Chinese Women’s Football Team Faces Defeat Against North...

Former Pitcher José Ariel Contreras Criticizes National Series...

1969/1970, THE GOLDEN TWO YEARS OF TONY JACKLIN...

Chinese Table Tennis Duo Give It Their All...

Tyson Fury, ode to the “superweak” boxer

Liverpool’s Triumph in the Europa League: Unveiling the...

Micah Richards tears his pants live. Unstoppable laughter...

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games: A Platform for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy