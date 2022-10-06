Original title: Former referee: Calhanoglu should be sent off, Barcelona player may have headed Dumfries

Live it, October 5th. Recently, the former Italian referee Cesari accepted an interview with Canale 5. In the interview, he talked about the referee’s performance in the game between Inter Milan and Barcelona.

“I gave the referee 5.5 and VAR intervened too much in the game, which is unusual,” he said.

“Fati touched the ball with his left arm and changed its trajectory. It was right that the handball caused Barcelona’s equalizing goal to be blown.”

“In the 69th minute of the game, Calhanoglu was at risk of getting red. Personally, I think Calhanoglu should be given a red card because he lifted his foot too high and could hurt Busquets. “

“Dumfries handball? From the image, the Barcelona player may have hit him with his head. Dumfries handball is not certain, without certainty a penalty cannot be awarded.”

