Former Soccer Player Ronaldinho Gaúcho Absent from Bitcoin Scam Investigation Hearing

Former soccer player Ronaldinho Gaúcho failed to appear before a commission of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday to testify about bitcoin scams involving “financial pyramids.” Despite his lawyers obtaining a precautionary measure from the Supreme Court allowing him to remain silent in front of the parliamentarians, Ronaldinho was absent without offering any explanation. Deputy Aureo Ribeiro, the president of the commission, has summoned Ronaldinho again for next Thursday and warned that, if he fails to appear, he will order the police to forcibly transfer him to Brasilia to make a statement.

Ronaldinho is suspected of taking part in a scam connected to the company ’18kRonaldinho’, which allegedly promised exorbitant and false profits of over 2% per day to individuals who invested a minimum of $30 in virtual currencies. Originally a seller of watches and jewelry, the company reportedly shifted its focus to financial pyramid schemes involving cryptocurrencies, with Ronaldinho serving as its ‘ambassador.’

Ronaldinho’s defense maintains that he is actually a “victim” of the company, claiming that it unlawfully exploited his image and name without proper authorization. The case was brought to light by the company’s clients, who have collectively filed an action demanding 300 million reais (equivalent to approximately $6.2 million or 56.5 million euros) in compensation for both moral and material damages.

