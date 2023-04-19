Former sports columnist Pierre Ménès partially released

Suffering, Pierre Ménès was absent, Wednesday April 19, when the president of the 24e Chamber of the Paris Criminal Court pronounced his “partial acquittal with a declaration of guilt”. The former Canal + sports columnist, 59, was given a two-month suspended prison sentence and a “one-year ineligibility” sentence for “sexual assault”. “It’s a minimum sentence”explained the president of the court, who did not request the registration of Mr. Ménès in the automated judicial file of perpetrators of sexual or violent offenses.

On March 8, the former star columnist of the show “Canal Football Club” (2009-2021) appeared for more than five hours to answer several charges of “sexual assault” on two saleswomen at the Nike store. of the Champs-Elysées, on June 18, 2018, and on a hostess of the Parc des Princes, during a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes, on November 21, 2021.

The representative of the public prosecutor had requested against the former journalist eight months in prison “combined with the simple reprieve” and a fine of 10,000 euros, denouncing a “abuse of notoriety and power” and falling under “tangible and proven facts”.

Lapse of a TV icon

If Mr. Ménès was cleared concerning the Parc des Princes component, he was partially released for the alleged acts committed at the Nike store. Specifically, the court accuses him of having « me a contact » with one of the shop assistants, A. T., taking her hands. A fact “corroborated” by the video surveillance examined by the investigators and the content of which was reported on a report. “For the rest of the facts, there is a substantial doubt and the court has not entered into a finding of guilt”said the president.

The ex-columnist, who left Canal + in July 2021 after having sealed a transactional agreement with the channel (up to 400,000 euros), had refuted being « tactile » in everyday life and affirmed that ” In [s]n gesture of 2018, there is only conviviality and humour”.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Pierre Ménès case: the chiaroscuro investigation report of Canal +

He had only remembered, on June 18, 2018, to have done “a check like basketball players do, torso against torso” with AT And to have tried to “finding a path to the checkout and rubbing shoulders with the saleswoman because there was no room to pass” because of his build.

The lawyers immediately announced that their client was going to appeal the judgment. “It is a disavowal for the prosecution. Mr. Ménès was acquitted on 95% of the charges, assure Me Arash Derambarsh. He is totally cleared of the so-called “Parc des Princes” case and cleared of almost the majority of the facts in the so-called “Nike” case. He is accused of having touched the hands of the saleswoman on the basis of videos which were destroyed by the prosecution. So there is scandalous case law from the 24e bedroom: clasping someone’s hands can be considered sexual assault. »

You have 44.95% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.