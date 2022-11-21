After the week of friendlies, with the Slovenian black and whites Sandi Lovric and Jaka Bijol engaged on Sunday evening in their national team’s last test against Montenegro (1-0 victory thanks to Zajc’s goal), Udinese still have four days of vacation left before resuming training on Friday at Bruseschi.

Empoli is still a long way off on the calendar, at the restart on 4 January, but for Simone Tiribocchi, who commented on it in Naples for Dazn, Udinese will be able to continue to surprise if they believe in themselves.

Tiribocchi, at Maradona was able to complete the judgment on Udinese. A first budget?

«Without any positive doubt. Indeed, I would say that Udinese was the surprise of this first part of the tournament and it was also thanks to a coach like Sottil who not only got into the players’ heads immediately, but was also able to re-evaluate them. And then there were those six consecutive victories which are no small amount in Serie A».

All right, but the decline since mid-October is evident…

“It was light. In the end, Udinese only lost three games out of fifteen, of which the first at San Siro with Milan and the last in Naples, and that’s okay.”

How will Sottil’s team have to restart?

«I think he has found continuity, physique and athleticism have not lacked this team for years and I have seen it grow mentally. Even last year he knew he was strong and he showed it when he immediately reacted to two or three defeats with just as many successes, so I believe that Udinese can and must believe in it even more in the second half, having greater self-esteem».

In terms of quality instead?

“The team relies on Pereyra and Deulofeu, but I see Sottil doing a great job with Lovric and Samardzic as well.”

Samardzic who scored against the Italian Under 21s in the friendly against Germany on Saturday. Do you think he is mature enough to be a regular at Udinese?

«I respect Sottil a lot and I think he’s making him play at the right pace. We see that the boy is there physically and technically and that he can have a future. You just have to give him time and trust like the coach is doing».

In the last challenge Beto lost the duel with Osimhen, capable of defending and attacking. Judgment on Portuguese?

«Players have certain prices also for their athletic abilities and Osimhen is worth 90 million. Having said that, Beto attacks depth very well, but sometimes he seems to disappear from the game and therefore he has no continuity and does not “bind” the game. However, we know what Beto can give you against a team with high defense, and then he’s improving in a small box. We knew that this year he would be expected at the gate and in any case he is scoring his goals ».

Success is instead making continuity a constant, even if he misses the goal.

«He’s very particular, technical, and that strength he has in taking a position with the man on him I’ve only seen in Cassano. I think he could explode, but he doesn’t move much in the goal area ».

At the end of the day, did Sottil miss more Becao or Udogie in the last few?

“They are both important players like Pereyra who loses him a little on the left, and all this has an influence because you need those points of reference”.

What championship was Tiribocchi and what championship will we find again?

«The first was won by Napoli in terms of play, intensity and beauty, but everything will be eliminated, even if Napoli has an 8-point lead. The disappointment was Roma, with an important acquisition campaign and without Dybala they were unable to get out of it ».