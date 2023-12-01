Former teammate at Manchester City exposes the Argentine’s deception that lasted ten years

Former Manchester City defender, Micah Richards, has revealed that his former teammate, Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, feigned not being able to speak English during his time at the club. Agüero, who recently retired due to heart problems, spent ten years at Manchester City and became the club’s all-time top scorer with 260 goals in 389 games.

Richards, speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast with Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker, claimed that Agüero “was brilliant with English, but he refused to speak it, arguing that he didn’t know it.” He also mentioned that Agüero would avoid doing media interviews by claiming that he didn’t speak English, even though he knew the language well.

Richards further elaborated that while Agüero played it off well, it was the English players in the team who had to appear in the media because Agüero pretended not to speak the language. The revelation adds a new layer to Agüero’s time at Manchester City and sheds light on the striker’s approach to media interactions.

The news comes after Agüero’s retirement from professional football and his recent move to Barcelona, where he is set to take on a new role within the club. Despite the revelation, Agüero’s legacy at Manchester City remains intact, with his goal-scoring record and impact on the team being remembered fondly by fans and teammates.

