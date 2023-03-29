Status: 03/29/2023 09:51 a.m

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins has detailed the sexual abuse he experienced as a youngster. He graduated from cycling.

“It happened over a three-year period. I can’t remember how many times. We talk from small incidents to near rape, sexual abuse, whatever you want to call it,” the 42-year-old said on the podcast “Happy Place”. For the first time, the Briton reported last year about the abuse he had suffered from a trainer.

Now the 2012 Tour winner went into more detail about his experiences from the age of 12. “My greatest shame was that a man had done this to me. I could not comprehend this abnormality, especially at the age of 13”, said Wiggins. “From that moment on, I pretended none of that had happened and dedicated my life to cycling as a distraction.” At that time he could not confide in anyone. When he ended his cycling career at the age of 36, the memories came flooding back.

Wiggins: Cycling ‘took almost everything’ from me

Wiggins has now finished cycling and no longer works as a TV expert. “I would be nothing without cycling, it gave me everything. But at the same time it took almost everything from me”, said the Olympic champion.