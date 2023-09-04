Home » Former US Army Soldier Turned MMA Expert: The Man Guarding Messi’s Safety at Inter Miami
Sports

Former US Army Soldier Turned MMA Expert: The Man Guarding Messi’s Safety at Inter Miami

by admin
Former US Army Soldier Turned MMA Expert: The Man Guarding Messi’s Safety at Inter Miami

Messi’s Personal Bodyguard Draws Attention as He Arrives at Inter Miami

The arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami has created quite a frenzy across the United States. Not even the big names of Hollywood want to miss the opportunity to witness the world champion in Qatar 2022.

However, with an influx of fans willing to do anything to get close to the Argentine star, concerns were raised about the safety of Messi and his family. To address these concerns, Messi has hired a personal bodyguard.

Yassine Cheuko, a former soldier of the United States Army with experience in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as expertise in mixed martial arts, taekwondo, and boxing, has been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the Argentine and his family.

Cheuko has already made headlines for his presence around stadiums, ensuring Messi’s safety. Recently, he even detained a fan who approached the Argentine during the duel against LAFC on Sunday. The encounter was reportedly handled somewhat roughly, but the tactic ensured Messi’s safety. The Florida club is highly satisfied with Cheuko’s work since day one.

Reports suggest that the bodyguard charges a staggering $3.5 million dollars annually for his services. He is part of a team of 50 dedicated individuals assigned to safeguard one of the world‘s best players.

As Messi continues to settle into his new environment and prepare for his debut in the Major League Soccer, the Miami community and fans across the nation eagerly await his first appearance on the pitch. With his personal bodyguard by his side, Messi can focus on giving his best performance without worrying about his safety.

You may also like

“It’s not safe, I’d be afraid to let...

Belgian Lotto Ends 12-Year Partnership with Ridley, Joins...

Bundesliga: Impeccable Salzburg not completely satisfied

Spencer Torkelson’s Solo Homer Lifts Detroit Tigers to...

2023 MLB MVP race: Updated AL and NL...

Chinese Sports: The Wind Comes from the East...

Dodgers Rookie Bobby Miller Shines in 3-1 Win...

Rokas Jokubaitis: “Jasikevicius is an incredible coach; he...

Ulsan Hyundai Wins 2023 Shanghai Tomorrow Star Champions...

the selection of Bastien Chalureau, convicted of racist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy