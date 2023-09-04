Former US Army Soldier Turned MMA Expert: The Man Guarding Messi’s Safety at Inter Miami

Messi’s Personal Bodyguard Draws Attention as He Arrives at Inter Miami

The arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami has created quite a frenzy across the United States. Not even the big names of Hollywood want to miss the opportunity to witness the world champion in Qatar 2022.

However, with an influx of fans willing to do anything to get close to the Argentine star, concerns were raised about the safety of Messi and his family. To address these concerns, Messi has hired a personal bodyguard.

Yassine Cheuko, a former soldier of the United States Army with experience in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as expertise in mixed martial arts, taekwondo, and boxing, has been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the Argentine and his family.

Cheuko has already made headlines for his presence around stadiums, ensuring Messi’s safety. Recently, he even detained a fan who approached the Argentine during the duel against LAFC on Sunday. The encounter was reportedly handled somewhat roughly, but the tactic ensured Messi’s safety. The Florida club is highly satisfied with Cheuko’s work since day one.

Reports suggest that the bodyguard charges a staggering $3.5 million dollars annually for his services. He is part of a team of 50 dedicated individuals assigned to safeguard one of the world‘s best players.

As Messi continues to settle into his new environment and prepare for his debut in the Major League Soccer, the Miami community and fans across the nation eagerly await his first appearance on the pitch. With his personal bodyguard by his side, Messi can focus on giving his best performance without worrying about his safety.