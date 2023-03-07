Home Sports Former world champion Pedersen new leader at Paris-Nice
Sports

Former world champion Pedersen new leader at Paris-Nice

by admin
Former world champion Pedersen new leader at Paris-Nice

The Danish ex-world champion Mads Pedersen won the second stage of the traditional Paris-Nice long-distance cycle race. The 27-year-old from the Trek racing team held his own in a mass sprint after 164 km from Bazainville to Fontainebleau just ahead of Dutchman Olav Kooij (Jumbo) and his compatriot Magnus Cort (EF). Pedersen is also ahead in the overall ranking.

The Austrians Marco Haller, Gregor Mühlberger and Felix Großschartner were not in the top group. Another flat stage follows on Tuesday, before the next day the class riders around Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar will be fully challenged on the first mountain section.

See also  That Vampeta phenomenon - The Province of Pavia Pavia

You may also like

Is the NFL’s running back discussion about to...

U20 Asian Cup National Football Team defeated Saudi...

War in Ukraine | The Ukrainian Army resists...

Edin Terzic (Dortmund): “Confidence will not make us...

ROUND LINE-UP: Joker knocked down the leader, two-goal...

Soccer Aid 2023: Jill Scott to captain England...

WAC relies on former Austria coach

Will Gadd: An ice climber’s close-up view of...

NBA on Sky Sports: four matches broadcast between...

A medal like a fridge magnet, but hugely...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy