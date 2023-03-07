The Danish ex-world champion Mads Pedersen won the second stage of the traditional Paris-Nice long-distance cycle race. The 27-year-old from the Trek racing team held his own in a mass sprint after 164 km from Bazainville to Fontainebleau just ahead of Dutchman Olav Kooij (Jumbo) and his compatriot Magnus Cort (EF). Pedersen is also ahead in the overall ranking.

The Austrians Marco Haller, Gregor Mühlberger and Felix Großschartner were not in the top group. Another flat stage follows on Tuesday, before the next day the class riders around Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar will be fully challenged on the first mountain section.