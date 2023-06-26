Home » Former wrestlers care for seniors in Japan
Former wrestlers care for seniors in Japan

Former wrestlers care for seniors in Japan

In Japan’s traditional sport of sumo, athletes often suffer financial problems after their careers. A former wrestler wants to change this and is also fighting a problem in the aging Japanese society.

“And raise your arms!” Hiromi Yamada calls out to the elderly who are standing opposite him. The ten seniors watch attentively, imitating characters they know from television, presented by a man they also know from television. “Put your hands on your knees,” says Yamada, demonstrating the exercise. “Now shift the right side of your body further to the right, lift your left leg.” An old woman does it first. “So!” calls Hiromi Yamada, pointing to her: “It has to look like this!”

