The memory of the old stadium Nicholas Perrone – located on the Via Appia, a short distance from the city station – takes me back at least a decade. That is to say the last time I was able to follow a Formia match at home. Knowing that today the plant has been totally returned to Coni and that the white-blues are forced to play the internal matches in the far from easy fraction of Maranola, leaves me somewhat dumbfounded. Maybe because I’m an incurable supporter of facilities in the city center, maybe because arriving in Formia by train you need to take a bus to cover the five kilometers that lead to the gates of this hamlet perched on Monte Altino. Maybe it’s because I’m sorry to see a historic association of Lazio floundering for years now in the lowest categories (with the exception of last year’s Serie D) and, consequently, seeing its fans slammed left and right, without a fixed abode or with a system that certainly does not help the aggregation and the simple passion for the city structure.

However, the opportunity to “visit” the Washington Parisio (named after the former player and coach from Formia who died in 2010) are the Quarter Finals of the Italian Cup of Excellence, which see the Tyrrhenian team opposed to another illustrious team decimated by fate and cyclical mismanagement: Campobasso. Arriving well in advance, I can also allow myself a stroll in Maranola, a very pretty hamlet which dominates the Gulf of Gaeta and which, with its stone alleyways and its old men intent on gulping down wine in the bar in the square, makes me smile, already worth half the journey made to reach this place.

After the tourist part I can reach the Parisio with a short walk. The kick-off is an hour away and obviously around and inside the stadium there are almost exclusively professionals. This cup has a very important value, allowing the winner to obtain promotion to Serie D, therefore the participants consider it the same as the championship. It is no coincidence, therefore, that on the streets of Formia there are several banners made by Curve Cones to invite fans to fill the stands. It’s not easy, considering the time (kick-off at 14:30), the working day and the inconvenience of the field, but in the end the glance will be more than discreet.

The various murals created near the blue-white curve certainly make the sector more alive, giving a touch of color to the facility. As I already had the opportunity to say on the occasion of the regional final won by the formians in Artena against LUISS, theirs is one of the most continuous and assiduous fans in the region. Despite the footballing misfortunes and despite – logically – the numbers are sometimes not excellent, I practically always remember at least one Coni banner or insignia following the eagles. So I’m not surprised by the good presence of the benders and the great support that will ensue. It would be a bit like being surprised by the excellent Campobasso contingent. If you know the continuity and attachment of some squares, you can immediately understand that they will not snub such comparisons.

The conformation of the “new” Formia stadium would not even be ugly: two curves and a large grandstand. Plus the beautiful panorama of the Gulf right behind the blue-and-white ultras. However, understandably, they contested for a long time the municipality’s decision to withdraw from the city club the stadium where it has played its home games since 1948. This situation inevitably refers to the now unsustainable plant engineering problem in our country, a situation that is forcing many teams to play away from their own city, behind closed doors or with only a few sectors accessible. If on the one hand the stringent – and often out of context – rules regarding safety and public order force the clubs to make drastic choices, on the other hand the total negligence in terms of maintenance or restyling. Something from which not even Serie A is saved, but which obviously weighs heavily on small clubs.

We said gods supporter formians, who gradually begin to occupy their sector, preparing the material in advance, hanging up the classic pieces and then covering them with the banner “There is no star that shines more than you”, which will clearly be used for the choreography. The police carefully monitors from a distance, without however interfering in an invasive manner as unfortunately happens more and more often even in the case of harmless banners or even flags and poles not allowed to enter. If once upon a time at least in Excellency there was a certain peace and one could enjoy a relative freedom, today the discourse appears quite different.

A few minutes from the start, the Molise contingent makes its appearance on the ladder leading to the away sector. Banners in hand, the red and blue ultras compact themselves on the balcony with their patches, starting to support the Lupo. A fan base of this kind – which within a few years, as has become customary, experienced the glories of the C and then sank again into the amateurs – I believe demonstrates, time after time, how much the attachment to one’s land and one’s colors always manages to go beyond sporting misfortunes. Keeping the ultras creed alive in a city where the team promptly disappears, fails and has to start from scratch is a bit like wanting to keep a marriage alive after having been repeatedly betrayed. The difference is that in the second case it is self-harm, while in the first it is an act of trust and belonging.

The formians greet the entry of the teams with a torch, starting to cheer and becoming the protagonists of an excellent performance. Lots of slaps, rhythmic chants from the drum, a scarf in the second half and flags always high. The same thing can be said of the neighbors, practically not a minute in silence and good at grouping up the whole classic repertoire of the Northern rossoblu and very colorful with scarves and flags. A confrontation that, overall, truly returns a beautiful day in the stadium, where in addition to the importance of the stakes, the essence of our “minor” football was reaffirmed once again and the desire of many bending realities, entangled in the slums football players, not to give up and to make future generations grow in the name of the fans and the city team. In short, faithful to the motto “support the team of your city”.

In the end, the guests came out on the field, with a 2-1 which allowed them to face the second leg in a clear advantage position. Campobasso supporters thanked, calling the players and sharing different chants with them. However there is also applause for a Formia team that perhaps would not have deserved the defeat and to which the fans pay tribute in various chants, also in view of the imminent championship match.

After a rather hot afternoon, the sea breeze is making itself felt and in concert with the setting sun, it gives some chills that are anything but pleasant. In order not to miss the first useful train to Rome, you have to speed up your pace and not waste any more time, after the last shots to be taken. For both fans there will be the second leg, but above all we expect better times in which to be able to return to at least acceptable sporting levels, facing opponents capable of giving stimuli and writing new pages of their history.

I spend part of the return journey reading the CONI Curva fanzine, satisfied to have it in my hands given the rarity with which the classic curve magazine is now produced. In closing this piece then I can only quote a small passage, which totally sums up the soul of the Tyrrhenian fans: “Quant simm, simm… semp partimm!”.

Simone Meloni