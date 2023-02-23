Home Sports Formula 1 2023, Bahrain test: calendar, times and where to follow them
Sports

Formula 1 2023, Bahrain test: calendar, times and where to follow them

by admin
Formula 1 2023, Bahrain test: calendar, times and where to follow them

Now the track will finally speak! With i test of the Bahrain, from 23 to 24 February, The new season officially kicks off Formula 1. The teams presented the single-seaters and the pairs of drivers (in some cases renewed) and are ready to test the goodness of the work done during the winter break. There is waiting for the Red Bullwho played hide-and-seek to the end, never actually showing the truth RB19 of the reigning champion Verstappenbut there is great expectation especially for the Ferrari of Leclerc e Sainzwhich relaunches the title ambitions after a good start to 2022 and above all after the arrival of the new team principal Fred Vasseur. Back to “total black” also to look more aggressive Mercedesthat with Hamilton e Russell has the obligation to redeem the rather disappointing performance of last season. Who will be the surprise instead? A first indication in this sense is expected from the tests, waiting for the start of the next World Cup March 5thstill on the path of Sakhir.

How to follow the F1 tests in Bahrain LIVE on Sky

The tests of Sakhir they will start at 8 am Italian time and will last until 5.30 pm. Day divided into two sessions, around noon there is a lunch break (12.20). On Skysport.it we will tell you everything in real time with the Live Blog e in Live Streaming. On TV live is on Sky Sports F1 (channel 207) with the commentary of Carlo Vanzini. You can also follow the Bahrain tests on NOW or on pages You Tube e TikTok di Sky Sport F1. Finally, on Day-3, a big surprise: next to Carlo Vanzini, in the commentary booth Ivan Capelli.

You may also like

China’s women’s football warm-up overseas is mixed, but...

Milan, Stefano Cocirio is the new Chief Financial...

Patrick Mahomes Earned A Huge Raise. So The...

Russia, Putin: “Fight for our people in Ukraine”

Champions: Inter; Lukaku, the goal? Important was to...

Ding Junhui stopped the first round of the...

the air intakes (aerodynamic ducts) in the bellies...

Champions: Inzaghi, deserved victory but it’s only the...

Gu Zihao captured Piao Tinghuan in the Go...

Can Michigan’s defense deliver on the big stage...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy